How To Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 Online & On TV Including Last 5 Minutes Raquel Leviss Confession As “Scandoval” Ends

Scandoval comes to an end with the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Part 3. Bravo is airing the final episode of the reunion starting at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7. The episode will be supersized and ending at 10:15 p.m. ET. Peacock will make the episode available online the next day with additional moments and completely uncensored.

In addition, the cable network has been hyping up the “last 5 minutes” of the episode where a revelation will be made that could change everything. Bravo released a teaser where a producer is heard asking Raquel Leviss if she’s ready to tell the truth.

Leviss is at the center of drama after having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval who had been in a relationship with Ariana Madix for almost a decade. Leviss and Sandoval had kept their relationship hidden from the rest of the cast for at least seven months.

There’s been a lot of speculation around what Leviss has to say and many debate that she might reveal that the timeline of her affair with Sandoval might be more extensive than originally thought. Producers of the show have said they haven’t signed any of the cast up for Season 11 yet as they want them to see Leviss’ confession before making a decision in moving forward.

James Kennedy got a screener of the episode last night and teased the revelation in his Instagram Stories.

“Just watched Part 3 of this reunion, and let me just tell you…,” Kennedy said before taking a deep breath and adding, “Like, if you were thinking that you were like over it, or your ready to forgive anyone, OK? Just watch tomorrow and I swear you’re going to get shot right back to sqaure one.”