How To Watch The Tony Awards On TV And Streaming

The 76th annual Tony Awards are set for Sunday, June 11, with plenty of musical performances, returning host Ariana DeBose, a new location venue — and no writers.

Airing live from the United Palace theater in New York City’s Washington Heights, the Broadway awards ceremony is scheduled for 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

A live, 90-minute pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The pre-show will be available for free on Pluto TV via smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile apps and online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel. No payment, registration or sign-in is required.

With the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the Tonys presentation this year will have no scripted elements (the WGA is also urging its members, whether nominated or not, not to attend). The WGA has agreed not to picket the event.

Although the show is not expected to include the pre-written jokes, banter and introductions typical for awards ceremonies, the broadcast will feature performances from the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals including Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Also scheduled are performances from the casts of Funny Girl, which opened last season, and Joaquina Kalukango, the Paradise Square winner of the 2022 Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. The cast of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond musical that did not score any nominations, also will perform.

Also scheduled is a special performance for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients Joel Grey and John Kander.

As for the awards, the musical Some Like It Hot comes in with a leading 13 nominations, with & Juliet, New York, New York, Shucked tying for second with nine. Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street had eight noms, while Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade scoring six apiece.

The Tony Awards on CBS is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry. Weiss will serve as director.

