You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

It Starts On The Page: Read ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Finale Script “Crown Jewels” By Shonda Rhimes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse: 'Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy
Read the full story

How To Watch The BET Awards 2023 On TV & Streaming

2023 BET Awards
2023 BET Awards BET

The 2023 BET Awards will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop this Sunday, June 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers wanting to catch Culture’s Biggest Night can catch the show on BET and will be simulcast on Paramount on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon and VH1 in the U.S. BET+ and Paramount+ will be streaming the show to subscribers.

International viewers can watch the award celebration on BET Africa and BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK, as well as BET Pluto in the UK and Brazil.  

Related Story

BET Awards Nominations: Drake & GloRilla Lead Field

The musical medleys will be curated by DJ and producer Kid Capri and showcase moments throughout the night of the history of Hip Hop.

Patti LaBelle will hit the stage to pay tribute to Tina Turner. LaBelle will honor the incomparable Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, showcasing her incredible talent and capturing the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy in a performance that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bia, Coi Leray, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scarlip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests will take the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

For those wanting to see the fashion, Terrence J and Pretty Vee will host the pre-show starting at 6 p.m. ET with performances by Armani White, Big Boss Vette, Crime Mob, Finese2tymes, Freeway, Libianca, Nle Choppa, Rae Sremmurd and more.

69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, Dem Franchize Boyz, DJ Unk, D-Nice, E-40, EPMD, Fabolous, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jeezy, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Redman, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Styles P, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo will deliver a wide array of Hip Hop classics. Also joining the festivities are “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Latto, and hitmakers Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, Mad Lion, and more. Kaliii and “BET Awards” 2023 nominee Lola Brooke will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad