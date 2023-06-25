How To Watch The BET Awards 2023 On TV & Streaming

The 2023 BET Awards will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop this Sunday, June 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers wanting to catch Culture’s Biggest Night can catch the show on BET and will be simulcast on Paramount on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon and VH1 in the U.S. BET+ and Paramount+ will be streaming the show to subscribers.

International viewers can watch the award celebration on BET Africa and BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK, as well as BET Pluto in the UK and Brazil.

The musical medleys will be curated by DJ and producer Kid Capri and showcase moments throughout the night of the history of Hip Hop.

Patti LaBelle will hit the stage to pay tribute to Tina Turner. LaBelle will honor the incomparable Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, showcasing her incredible talent and capturing the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy in a performance that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bia, Coi Leray, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scarlip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests will take the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

For those wanting to see the fashion, Terrence J and Pretty Vee will host the pre-show starting at 6 p.m. ET with performances by Armani White, Big Boss Vette, Crime Mob, Finese2tymes, Freeway, Libianca, Nle Choppa, Rae Sremmurd and more.

69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, Dem Franchize Boyz, DJ Unk, D-Nice, E-40, EPMD, Fabolous, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jeezy, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Redman, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Styles P, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo will deliver a wide array of Hip Hop classics. Also joining the festivities are “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Latto, and hitmakers Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, Mad Lion, and more. Kaliii and “BET Awards” 2023 nominee Lola Brooke will perform on the BET Amplified stage.