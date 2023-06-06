‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’: NBC Competition Series Revs Up Audience Record In Delayed Viewing On Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is bringing the heat for NBC and Peacock.

The reality competition series, which debuted on NBC May 30, has seen strong growth for its premiere episode. After five days of delayed viewing, now stands at a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.8M viewers across all platforms, according to NBCUniversal.

That’s a 141% increase in the demo and 108% increase in total viewers from the initial L+SD airing, making it the all-time top NBC alternative series launch on Peacock.

Among all genres, it ranks as the No. 3 NBC launch on Peacock, behind the network’s scripted hits Night Court and Quantum Leap.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which is based on the popular toy cars, is hosted by Rutledge Wood, who also serves as one of the judges. The premiere episode featured guest judge Terry Crews. This Tuesday, celebrity guest Anthony Anderson is along for the ride.

In each episode, two contestants will face off. Their goal is to use personal stories and pop culture touchstones to transform their car into a Hot Wheels. They’ll receive help from a team of technicians known as “The Car Pool.” To raise the stakes of the competition, the show has thrown in a larger-than-life vending machine known as the the Inspirationator 5000 that will rev up in each episode to present the contestants with a twist in the road.

The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale, where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

In addition to Anderson, WWE Superstar Big E, Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Jay Leno and Joel McHale serve as celebrity guest judges.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Workerbee under license from Mattel Inc. Executive producers are showrunner Tim Warren, along with Andy Thomas, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Rick Murray and Chris Hale from Workerbee (a Banijay UK Company); and Fred Soulie and Phil Breman from Mattel Television.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.