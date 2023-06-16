Homer Jones Dies: NFL Star Wide Receiver Considered The Originator Of ‘The Spike’ After Touchdowns Was 82

Homer Jones, an electrifying wide receiver for the New York Giants who still holds the NFL record for career yards per reception at 22.3 yards, died Wednesday in Texas from lung cancer. He was 82.

Jones was the first player to “spike” the football after a touchdown. He reportedly did so after NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle threatened fines to players who threw the football into the stands.

Jones played college football and ran track at Texas Southern University and was drafted as the 278th pick in 1963 by the Houston Oilers. He was cut after a knee injury, but was picked up by the New York Giants. He went on to play seven years in the NFL, with the bulk of it with the Giants from 1964-69. Jones retired in 1971 after a season with the Cleveland Browns.

Teaming with New York Giants quarterback Fran Tarkenton, Jones became a fearsome weapon.

Jones had a career season in 1967, catching 49 passes for 1,209 yards and an average of 24.7 yards per reception. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns with 13 and was second in the league in combined rushing and receiving yards from scrimmage. Jones went to his first Pro Bowl that year and was named second-team All-Pro.

He is survived by six children.