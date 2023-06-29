‘Home Economics’: ABC Extends Cast Options On Comedy Series That Remains On The Bubble

Some possible optimism here for the future of ABC’s Home Economics. We’ve learned that cast options have been extended beyond the June 30 deadline, possibly indicating that renewal prospects are good for the comedy series that remains on the bubble. There has been no decision on a renewal yet, however, we hear.

ABC, Lionsgate and ABC Signature declined comment.

Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds are the two ABC series that remain in limbo. As we’ve previously reported, after three seasons, Home Economics has performed respectfully, especially in the 18-49 demo, even ticking up in the ratings with Abbott Elementary as a lead-in, but it has not found an extra gear.

The comedy from Michael Colton and John Aboud, inspired by Colton’s real-life experiences, documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class and one scraping by. The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain.

Colton and Aboud serve as executive producers alongside Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang co-executive produces along with Tucker Cawley and Julieanne Smolinski. Dean Holland directed the pilot and multiple episodes and also serves as an executive producer. Home Economics is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Deadline’s sister site TVLine first reported on the cast option extensions.