‘Hip Hop Treasures’: LL Cool J & Ice T Hunt For Memorabilia In New A&E Series

Ever wonder how Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav started wearing those clocks around his neck — or whatever happened to the original one? A&E has a docuseries for you.

Hip Hop Treasures follows rap icons and longtime TV stars LL Cool J and Ice T as they hunt for hip hop’s most sought-after memorabilia — from those clocks to The Notorious B.I.G.’s jersey from the “Juicy” video, DMX’s Aaliyah car and more. Expect to hear from some such big names including DMC, CeeLo Green, Fat Joe, Master P, Soulja Boy, Naughty by Nature’s Treach and many more.

With hip hop marking its 50th anniversaray this year, the series premieres at 10 p.m. August 12 on A&E. Watch a promo above.

LL Cool J and Ice T team with field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo along with Paradise Gray and Pete Nice of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is building the world’s largest collection of hip hop memorabilia collection and is slated to open next year.

Hip Hop Treasures is produced by Pulse Films and Rock the Bells, with Gray, Nice, Erica Hanson, Tracey Baker-Simmons, Andrena Hale, Mira King, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Jonathan Partridge serving as executive producers.

