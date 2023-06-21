‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ To End With Season 4; Premiere Date Set, Teaser Released

The upcoming fourth season of Disney+’ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be its last, with all eight episodes dropping on August 9.

The show’s conclusion was announced on social media by creator and executive producer Tim Federle.

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season,” he wrote. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

Along with The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series helped launch Disney+, premiering in November 2019. It is the longest running and most successful Disney Branded Television series for the streamer to date.

inspired by the hugely popular High School Musical movies, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Franchise alum Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh play themselves, reprising their High School Musical roles, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

Season 4 stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura.