HGTV’s ‘Property Virgins’ Rebooted At Lifetime, Cable Net Also Acquires Lara Spencer’s ‘Everything But The House’

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is expanding its lifestyle programming via its Home.Made.Nation strand.

The network is developing a new version of HGTV’s Property Virgins and has picked up the library of episodes, starring Egypt Sherrod, that previously aired on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network.

It has also picked up two seasons of Everything But The House with Lara Spencer that also aired on HGTV. That deal includes a number of unaired episodes.

Cineflix Productions is producing the reboot of Property Virgins and is currently searching for a new host. The first-time homebuyer series is expected to air in 2024.

Property Virgins originated on HGTV Canada in March 2006 and expanded to HGTV in the U.S. in its second season. Fan favorite episodes of Property Virgins will premiere June 13 from 8pm – 12am ET/PT. New episodes will debut later this year. Season 2 of Everything But the House with Lara Spencer will debut July 11 at 10pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Lifetime was able to acquire both series as the rights were owned by producers rather than the network.

Property Virgins takes viewers inside the intense world of house hunting through the eyes of first-time buyers. The series focuses on the roller-coaster journey of property virgins’ first foray into real estate, offering tell-it-like-it-is entertainment and practical take-home advice. Part realtor, part therapist, friend and financial advisor, host Egypt Sherrod helps new buyers see the difference between their hopes of acquiring the out-of-reach dream home and the hard reality of what it takes to find the right property.

Property Virgins is produced by Cineflix Productions with J.C. Mills and Tanya Blake executive producing.

In Everything But the House, hosted by Spencer, families that need to clear the clutter out of their homes or downsize call on a group of appraisers to help them cash in on a hidden treasures hiding in plain sight. After searching and clearing out a home from attic to basement, the appraisers discover what has the most potential value and load it up to auction off. In the end, the family discovers just how much their surprisingly valuable belongings sold for and start a new chapter of their lives with a clean slate — and some cash.

Everything But the House is produced by High Noon Entertainment with Glenna Stacer Sayles, Megan Bidner, Scott Feeley and Lara Spencer serving as executive producers.