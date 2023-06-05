HGTV Renews ‘Fixer To Fabulous’ For Season 5, Orders Italy-Set Spinoff Series With Dave & Jenny Marrs

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Fixer to Fabulous starring Dave and Jenny Marrs renewed for Season 5
Courtesy of HGTV

HGTV has renewed its hit series Fixer to Fabulous, starring Dave and Jenny Marrs, for a 16-episode fifth season. The network also has ordered a new four-episode spinoff series Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano, also featuring the home renovation and design experts.

The renewal follows strong ratings for Fixer to Fabulous, which drew 28.3 million viewers last season, according to the network.

As the Marrses complete more stunning home renovations in Bentonville, AR, during the new season, the duo will also travel to Italy, where they will take on their most challenging property yet: a crumbling, centuries-old Italian villa. The new episodes are slated to premiere in 2024.

“Dave and Jenny’s loyal fan base comes back season after season for their incredible Bentonville overhauls,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV. “We can’t wait to showcase the Marrs as their fans have never seen them before, completely out of their element for a remarkable renovation set in the stunning Tuscan countryside.”

Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media.

