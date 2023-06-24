Henry Cavill Would Have Made An Excellent James Bond, Says ‘Casino Royale’ Director

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell believes that Superman star Henry Cavill had a good audition, but wasn’t the perfect fit when producers were looking for a new James Bond.

Cavill auditioned for the 2006 franchise reboot, but the role went to Daniel Craig, who went on to star in four Bond films, Quantum of Solace (2009), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021).

In an interview that illuminates the casting process for the iconic role, Campbell told The Daily Express that Cavill “looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous.

“And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Cavill was just 22 when he auditioned. Craig was 38.

“The way they work with Bond, and it’s pretty terrific, is when they decide on the actor and you audition — in our case, it was eight people – it’s very democratic,” Campbell said.

“You sit around a table, eight or nine of you. It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision, if you see what I mean.”

Where once Cavill was too young to play Bond, he’s now — at age 40 – considered too old.

“By the time Daniel got to [No Time To Die], really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him,” Campbell said.

“I know with Pierce [Brosnan] he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy’s going to have to do that.

“Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond,” Campbell added. “He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

Cavill did okay, despite not being James Bond. He was Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel. He reprised his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) (and its 2021 director’s cut).