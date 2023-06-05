Helen Mirren To Receive This Year’s American Cinematheque Award; Screen Engine To Get Power Of Cinema Honor

The American Cinematheque said Monday that Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Helen Mirren will receive the 2023 American Cinematheque Award, which will be bestowed November 4 at the Beverly Hilton during the nonprofit organization’s annual gala tribute.

The group also said that the 2023 Power of Cinema Award will be given to Kevin Goetz and his company Screen Engine, a leading global marketing and data analytics firm servicing the entertainment and media industries.

Mirren has been tapped to receive the 37th annual award, following previous honorees Ryan Reynolds last year, Scarlett Johnasson in 2021 and Spike Lee in 2020.

Mirren has four Oscar nominations in total, winning in 2007 for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. She also played the monarch on the stage, winning Tony and Olivier awards for The Audience in 2015. One of her two Emmys came from playing Elizabeth I in the 2006 HBO miniseries; she also won an Emmy for her longtime role of DCI Jane Tennison on Prime Suspect.

Her five-decade-plus film and TV career feature credits include among others Caligula, Excalibur, The Passion of Ayn Rand, Oscar-nominated roles in Gosford Park and The Last Station, a pair of Fast and Furious movies, and most recently Golda and the Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

“Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors,” said Rick Nicita, the American Cinematheque’s board chair. “She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal. She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are. Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance.”

She has also received honors including a BAFTA Fellowship, the Chaplin Award from the Film Society at Lincoln Center, and the SAG Life Achievement Award. She was appointed Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

The AC board of directors established the Power of Cinema Award in 2021 to be given to an individual or organization whose actions have advanced the significance and social relevance of films in today’s modern culture. Screen Engine and its founder and CEO Goetz are being honored this year for being “simply indispensable to today’s movie industry by conducting the majority of test screenings for the major studios, independents and streamers,” Nicita said today.

The awards gala serves as the main fundraiser for the American Cinematheque.