‘Heels’ Season 2 Trailer: Jack & Ace Continue Their Fight Over Late Father’s Legacy – Update

UPDATE, 10 AM: Starz has released the official Season 2 trailer for its wrestling drama Heels. You can watch it above.

The second season brings fans back to the family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), where brothers and rivals, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a “face” or a “heel.”

Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia and Chris Bauer also star.

PREVIOUS, May 11: Heels returns for season two on Friday, July 28 at midnight (ET) on the Starz app. Starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, the small-town drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia will also debut on linear on Starz at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the US and Canada on Friday, July 28.

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), are at war over their late father’s legacy while working to find their identity and their individual versions of success. “Heel” is a common wrestling term used to describe the antagonist or villain in the ring.

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League’s popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past threatens to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome.

This season also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade, and Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, David James Elliot as Tom Spade, Joel Murray as Eddie Earl. CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

The Heels showrunner and executive producer Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless) also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron (executive producer of Loki, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,and producer for Rick and Morty) is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. Heels is produced through O’Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.