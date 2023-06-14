Skip to main content
‘Tár’s Nina Hoss & ‘For Life’s Nicholas Pinnock Join Orion Pictures’ ‘Hedda’

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Hoss (Tár) and Nicholas Pinnock (For Life) have closed deals to join the new film Hedda from MGM’s Orion Pictures. While details as to their roles haven’t been disclosed, they join an ensemble that also includes Tessa Thompson, Callum Turner and Eve Hewson, as previously announced.

An epic reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s famed 1891 stage play Hedda Gabler, Hedda will be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods), who also wrote the script. Pic’s producers are Plan B, DaCosta, Gabrielle Nadig, and Thompson via Viva Maude. Michael Constable will exec produce alongside Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude.

Hoss most recently starred opposite Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s Academy Award-nominated drama Tár, garnering the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s Virtuoso Award for her turn as concertmaster Sharon, along with nominations at the Gotham Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and London Critics Circle Film Awards. The actress otherwise best known for her turns in the acclaimed German films Phoenix, A Most Wanted Man and Barbara can also be seen on Prime Video’s hit series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. She is represented by CAA, The Artists Partnership in the UK, and Anonymous Content.

Perhaps best known stateside for leading ABC’s legal drama For Life, Pinnock currently stars on Canal+’s series Django and has also appeared on shows like Top Boy (Netflix/Channel 4) and Marcella (ITV/Netflix). The actor will next be seen in Legendary’s The Book of Clarence and the limited series This Town for BBC. He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group in the UK, Silver Lining Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

