Eve Hewson Joins Tessa Thompson In Nia DaCosta’s ‘Hedda’ For Orion & Plan B

EXCLUSIVE: Eve Hewson (Flora and Son) is set to join Tessa Thompson in Hedda, the new film to be directed for MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B by Nia DaCosta, who is working from her own script. Details as to the role she’s playing haven’t been disclosed.

Billed as an epic and visceral reimagination of Henrik Ibsen’s famed 1891 stage play Hedda Gabler, Hedda will be produced by Plan B, DaCosta, Gabrielle Nadig, and Thompson via Viva Maude. Michael Constable will exec produce alongside Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude.

Hewson is a rising star who drew rave reviews out of Sundance for her starring turn opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in John Carney’s Dublin-set musical dramedy Flora and Son, which was swooped on at the festival by Apple at a price just under $20M, and is slated for release this fall. The Irish actress is currently in production opposite Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and more on Netflix’s limited series The Perfect Couple, a murder mystery tale that we were first to report on, on which Susanne Bier is serving as director and EP.

Hewson currently stars on Apple TV+’s acclaimed dark comedy series Bad Sisters, which has been renewed for a second season. Notable past credits include Behind Her Eyes, The Luminaries, The Knick, Robin Hood, Bridge of Spies and Enough Said, to name a few.

She is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.