Mark Ruffalo To Star In Crime Drama Series For HBO From Brad Ingelsby

Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby has landed another series order at HBO – a crime drama starring Mark Ruffalo.

The untitled drama follows a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend.

Ruffalo will also exec produce alongside Ingelsby, who is writing, and Jeremiah Zagar, who is directing. It forms part of Ingelsby’s overall deal with the network.

Insiders say both the script was finished and Ruffalo’s deal closed prior to the writers strike with no further development occurring since the work stoppage began.

The project will be produced in association with wiip with Paul Lee and Mark Roybal serving as executive producers for wiip. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches will serve as co-executive producers.

Given all the accolades Mare of Easttown garnered, HBO has been excited about this new project from Ingelsby for some time and was aiming high for who it wanted to lead the series similar to how Kate Winslet was front and center for Easttown. Ruffalo seemed like the obvious choice especially after winning an Emmy for his performance on the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, and a deal was made last month.

Ruffalo was most recently seen reprising his role as Bruce Banner in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. On the film side he starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project. He can be seen next in Warner Bros. and Plan B’s Mickey 17 opposite Robert Pattinson.

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown, said Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together. When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

