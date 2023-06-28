Harlem Globetrotters Appoints Longtime Nickelodeon Exec As Head Of Global Content

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Nickelodeon exec Bronwen O’Keefe has joined the Harlem Globetrotters in the newly created position of Global Head of Content, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios.

O’Keefe joined the organization as a consultant in spring 2022 and will now serve as part of the organization’s executive team. She will report to company president Keith Dawkins.

O’Keefe will lead the overall content strategy for the exhibition basketball team and the work emanating out of Herschend Entertainment Studios. This will include creative oversight of the Harlem Globetrotters global tour, content for the Globetrotters brand, which includes continuing to oversee the Emmy-nominated NBC 30-minute weekly series Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, and the creation of a new development slate including documentaries, animated series and specials, branded digital entertainment, and scripted and unscripted formats.

“This is a new era of growth and excitement for the Harlem Globetrotters,” said Dawkins. “Adding an accomplished and respected executive like Bronwen to our organization helps us fully maximize all opportunities for ‘best in class’ content partners and also aligns with our desire to transform the Globetrotters into a multifaceted global entertainment brand.”

Previously, O’Keefe led her own production company, Two Bears Productions, where she consulted for brands and platforms. Prior to that she spent more than 20 years at Nickelodeon, rising to Executive Vice President, overseeing all live-action production and development.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have always been synonymous with my childhood, and now I get the absolute privilege to use the power and scale of content to help expand the brand with audiences around the world,” said O’Keefe. “Uniting our iconic brand with many of our partners is absolutely thrilling and allows us to amplify the rich Globetrotters IP across multiple platforms and consumer touchpoints.”