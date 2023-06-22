Harder Than You Think & P&G Studios Partner On Disability Equality-Paralympics Doc ‘Phoenix Rising: A New Revolution’

EXCLUSIVE: Harder Than You Think (HTYT), the company behind Emmy-winning Paralympic documentary Rising Phoenix, and P&G Studios are partnering on a new film spinning off the original work and aimed at igniting a conversation on disability equality.

L.A.-based writer and filmmaker Sheridan O’Donnell is attached to direct the documentary, working titled Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution.

He will chronicle his own story as a low vision filmmaker and his personal journey as he grows to embrace life with a disability.

In addition to the story of the director and several Paralympic athletes, the film will go beyond sport to spotlight the experiences of various entertainers, activists, influencers and world leaders.

In the process, it will explore a number of topics around the subject of disability equality including the fight for employment, the importance of representation, changing the image of disability, cultural attitudes, inclusion and the need for accessibility and rights.

“Three and a half years ago when I became disabled, I was afraid. Not of how I see myself, but how the world might now see me. Now I’m proud to be disabled. That change came from immersing myself in the profound yet untold stories from our community,” said O’Donnell.

“This film will aim to transform the way we see disability, bridge the gap between the disabled and non-disabled people and push for a more inclusive and equitable world.”

The original 2020 Rising Phoenix film followed the stories of nine Paralympians. After its launch in 190 territories in August 2020, it was feted at the Sports Emmy Awards in 2021 with Outstanding Long Sports Documentary and Outstanding Music Direction.

HTYT followed up the feature-length film with three-part docu-series Rising Phoenix: Tokyo about 12 Paralympians preparing for the 2020 games, which were then pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

The new production Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution will be released in advance of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

HTYT said it marked the first chapter in a series of films, TV programs and podcasts it plans to produce charting the story of the Paralympics through to the L.A. games in 2028.

The documentary announcement follows in the wake of a deal between HTYT and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) giving it access to its story over a period covering the Paralympics in Paris (2024), Milan-Cortina (2026) and LA (2028).

The new film is being co-produced with LA and London-based Ventureland with the production team including its Oscar-winning co-founder John Battsek; Jim LaBrecht, the filmmaker and disability rights activist whose credits include Crip Camp; HTYT founder and President Greg Nugent, and producer Sarah Thompson, whose credits include The Deepest Breath, If These Walls Could Sing and Australian Dream.

“The next chapter of Rising Phoenix will be our most ambitious storyline yet,” said Nugent. “On the eve of what we all hope will be the biggest Paralympic Games ever, we want to tell a story that will connect all of us, globally, with the fight for disability equality. Having Sheridan at the helm, telling this globally important story, makes me excited by what we can create and bring to the world.”

LeBrecht said he was excited to be joining the team as an executive producer

“This project is going to be entertaining while simultaneously shedding light on the barriers that people with disabilities face all over the world. This film will let us experience the quest for a meaningful, full life that exists for all of us regardless of our perceived differences,” he said.

The film is the second production between HTYT and P&G Studios after the podcast series Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality, which was released in 2021.

“At P&G Studios, we’re constantly looking for culturally significant storytelling that moves people, and challenges us all to think differently,” says Kimberly Doebereiner, Head of P&G Studios. “We are so excited to be partnering with HTYT on this film, because we know the end result will be thought provoking, and more importantly, will hopefully be a piece of the larger puzzle towards creating deeper and more meaningful visibility for people with disabilities.”

An arm of multinational consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, P&G Studios’s previous credits include Oscar-shortlisted Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+), Sports Emmy-nominated The Cost of Winning (HBO) and Fair Play (Prime Video).