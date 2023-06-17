Hans Zimmer Proposes To Partner Onstage At O2 Arena Concert In London

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer was wrapping up his show Thursday at London’s O2 Arena when he decided to improv.

After performing tracks from The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dune and more, Zimmer asked partner Dina De Luca to join him onstage.

“Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?” joked Zimmer.

He then answered his own question by asked her, “Will you marry me?”

From her reaction and that of Zimmer, it seems De Luca said “Yes.”

Zimmer has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won winning two. The first was for The Lion King and the second came last year for Dune.

After the proposal, according to the BBC, the composer told the crowd, “I’ve got this one little number left” and performed “Time” from Inception.

The London shows were among the last an Zimmer’s European Tour.