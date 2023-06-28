‘General Hospital’ Actor Haley Pullos Charged With Felony DUI In April Wrong-Way Car Crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos was officially charged with two DUI felony counts and a misdemeanor stemming from the April 29 car crash when the actor allegedly drove her vehicle the wrong way on a Pasadena freeway and collided head-on with another car.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured and reportedly is suing Pullos.

The 24-year-old Pullos was charged today by the Los Angeles County D.A. with one felony count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury; one felony count of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury; and one misdemeanor count of hit and run driving resulting in property damage.

She has pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is set for July 27.

The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. Pullos allegedly was traveling west at 60 mph when her white 2019 Ford swerved, crossed the dividing barrier and crashed into an eastbound vehicle.

Pullos has played Molly Lansing-Davis on the ABC soap since 2009. She has been absent from the series since the accident, with Holiday Mia Kriegel filling in the role at least on a temporary basis.