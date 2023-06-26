Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series ‘The Gentlemen’ Adds Max Beesley

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Max Beesley (The Outsider, Hijack) has been cast to play Henry Collins in the Netflix series, The Gentlemen, created by Guy Ritchie and inspired by his 2019 Miramax film of the same name.

The eight-part drama series follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who has inherited his English aristocrat father’s sizeable estate and becomes the new Duke of Halstead— only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. It’s all about old money, new money and show me the money.

Ritchie directs the first two episodes as well as executive produces alongside Matthew Read, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, alongside Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. The series producer is Hugh Warren. Read and Ritchie are co-writers.

Beesley will next be seen opposite Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi in the upcoming series Hijack for Apple TV+. The series follows Sam (Elba) an accomplished business negotiator who with all his guile must try to stop a plane’s hijackers and save the lives of the passengers. Beesley plays DI Daniel Farrell in the series premiering on June 28.

He can currently be seen in the Lionsgate feature Operation Fortune playing Ben Harris opposite Jason Statham and Hugh Grant, directed by Guy Ritchie. Beesley is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, APA and Independent Talent in the UK.

