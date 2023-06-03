‘Grown-ish’ Adds Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto & NLE Choppa As Season 6 Guest Stars

Grown-ish will have quite the star-studded final season.

Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto and NLE Choppa have been added to an already impressive list of guest stars for Season 6, Freeform announced at ATX Festival on Saturday.

They join previously announced guest stars Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals.

Rowland will play Edie, a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U. Latto will play Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client.

Omarion and NLE Choppa will play themselves.

In addition to the guest star announcement, Freeform also released a first look at the first half of Season 6, which will premiere on June 28. The 30-second clip gives a glimpse at each of the guest stars. You can watch the promo below.

Grown-ish, which is a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish, premiered in 2018. It originally followed Yara Shahidi‘s character Zoey as she left home to attend college. Season 5 saw Marcus Scribner take up the mantle from Shahidi as Zoey’s younger brother Junior, who started his first year at Cal U.

On the heels of her graduation, Junior has been attempting to transition out from under her shadow and make his own mark on the campus.

In addition to Shahidi and Scribner, the series stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle will serve as showrunner for Season 6, succeeding Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, who were co-showrunners last season.

Kelly Rowland is repped by UTA, Scooter Braun Projects, and Schure Media Group. Omarion is repped by Michelle Le Fleur. Latto is repped by UTA. NLE Choppa is repped by UTA, Tricky Bizness Management and NLE Choppa Entertainment and No Love Entertainment/Warner Records.