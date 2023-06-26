Grimsby Town Football Club Take Page Out Of Wrexham AFC’s Book With Docuseries, Scores Deal With Propagate International

may not be owned by Hollywood superstars like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney but they’re looking to rival the duo’s Wrexham AFC on TV screens.

Propagate International, the distribution division of Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ production company, has taken the global rights to All Town Aren’t We, a three-part docuseries about the British football club.

The doc, which is produced by Shush Films, will cover the team’s 2021-2022 season, where they beat Wrexham in the semi-finals of the playoffs to achieve an instant return to the Football League.

Related Story Heroic NYC Heath Care Workers Battling Covid Surge Highlighted In Upcoming Documentary From CONVICTS & Propagate International

While the team only finished sixth in the National League that season, they defeated Notts County in the quarter finals and Reynolds and McElhenney’s Wrexham on their way to beating Solihull Moors to win promotion to League Two.

Directed by Jack Spring, All Town Aren’t We follows the club, known as The Mariners, as it across the season. It features appearances from Grimsby Town natives Lloyd Griffith, a comedian, and Gallow’s Pole star Thomas Turgoose.

Spring is already in production on a second season of the documentary, which focuses on the 2022-23 season, which saw the team make it to the quarter finals of the FA Cup, beating Premier League team Southampton, only to lost to Brighton, but still becoming the first club in the competition’s history to knock out five teams from higher divisions.

Spring also produces alongside Giles Alderson with Grimsby Town FC owners Andrew Pettit and Jason Stockwood as exec producers.

It comes as Welcome to Wrexham has become a hit for FX with a second season set to air later this year.

“It has been a brilliant journey documenting what I believe to be the singular best sporting story of the last decade,” said Spring. “Not many filmmakers have the story, access and personalities that I’ve been fortunate to have at my disposal on the project and I’m very excited to be working with the amazing team at Propagate as we move forward with sales.”

“Everyone loves when an underdog achieves glory and that’s just what the story of the Grimsby Town Football Club is,” said Dan Thunell and Catalina Ramirez, Co-Heads of Propagate International. “We believe the Mariners’ journey will cross borders and are happy to bring All Town Aren’t We to the global market.”