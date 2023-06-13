Gregory Smith, Sarah Drew React To ‘Everwood’ Co-Star Treat Williams’ Death: ”A Wonderful Man And A Brilliant Actor”

Gregory Smith, who portrayed Treat Williams’ son Ephram on all four seasons of Everwood, is paying tribute to the veteran actor, who died Monday following a motorcycle accident.

“This news is devastating,” Smith said in a statement to Deadline. “Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Williams starred as the kindhearted Dr. Andy Brown on WB’s Everwood from 2002-2006, receiving two SAG Award nominations for his work on the show, which also helped launch the careers of Smith, Emily VanCamp and Chris Pratt.

Sarah Drew, who co-starred as Hannah Rogers on Seasons 3 and 4 of Everwood also issued a statement to Deadline. “I’m utterly heartbroken by the tragic and sudden death of Treat Williams. My experience working with Treat on Everwood was formative in my life and career. We had a beautiful and extremely close-knit family during our years in Salt Lake City. I learned so much from Treat’s talent and leadership and we have lost a bright light today. My heart goes out to his family.”

VanCamp, who starred opposite Williams issued a statement Monday. “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” VanCamp wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Williams. “Sending all my love to your family, Treat. Fly high my friend.”

