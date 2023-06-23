‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’, ‘The Game’ & ‘Queen of the Universe’ Canceled At Paramount+ As Streamer Pulls Shows From Service & Takes Content Write-Down

(Clockwise from top left) 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,' 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' 'Queen of the Universe' and 'The Game'

Paramount+ has canceled a slew of its originals including Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game and is taking the shows off its platform as it becomes the latest media company to take a content write-down.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been canceled after one season, Star Trek: Prodigy will not be going forth with its previously announced second season, The Game has been canceled after two seasons and Graham Norton-hosted reality series Queen of the Universe has been axed after two seasons.

All of these titles will be removed from Paramount+ with the studios planning to shop some of them to rival broadcasters and streamers.

The company will take a content impairment charge and is expected to reveal the financial impact at its next earnings.

The move comes a few months after Paramount+ removed a slew of other titles from its service including Coyote, No Activity, Guilty Party, The Harper House, The Real World and The Twilight Zone.

Other streamers such as Netflix, the then-titled HBO Max and Disney+ have also previously removed original series from their services as a move towards cost-cutting.

The move comes as Paramount+ is in the process of merging with Showtime, which will happen later this month.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which is a prequel to the classic movie, premiered on April 6 and ran through the beginning of June. It was was one of a number of series based on Paramount movie IP to debut on the streaming service alongside Fatal Attraction, which is still pending a decision, and miniseries The Offer, which told the story of the making of The Godfather. Paramount+ also has upcoming series based on Flashdance, The Italian Job, Love Story and The Parallax View.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies took place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen executive produced for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produced, and Alethea Jones, who directed the pilot plus two other episodes also executive produced. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced via Picturestart and Grace Gilroy serves as producer.

Paramount Television Studios will have the opportunity to shop the series elsewhere

Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated kids series set in the Star Trek universe.

The series premiered on Paramount+ in October 2021 with its first tranche of ten episodes, which were later aired on Nickelodeon. The second batch of ten episodes streamed between October and December 2022. It was renewed for a second season in November, one that was set to air later this before the reversal.

The series follows the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar.

Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman and produced by Nickelodeon Animation studio and CBS Studios, the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy was the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).



Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon, who also directs and serves as executive producer and the creative lead of the animated series.

The new season will complete post-production, and the studio will be looking for a new home for Star Trek: Prodigy as season one comes off the service shortly.

The company said that “continues to be invested in growing the Star Trek franchise” with series including Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, movie event Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which returned for its second season June 15 and has been renewed for a third season, animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which will return for its fourth season later this year and has also been renewed for a fifth season, the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery as well as Star Trek: Picard.

The Game is a revival of the comedy series that original aired on The CW and BET. It premiered on Paramount+ in November 2021 and the second season launched in December 2022.

It centers on Black culture through the prism of pro football, moving from San Diego to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas-based team tackled a number of social issues and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each played The Game.

The series was executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

CBS Studios will have the opportunity to license the series elsewhere.

Queen of the Universe is a drag queen singing competition hosted by Norton. It featured judges including Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Mel B with contestants competing for a cash prize of $250,000.

Produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder, the series premiered in December 2021 and the second season finished yesterday. It will be removed from Paramount+ on June 30.