‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Creator Calls Paramount+ Cancelation “A Particularly Brutal Move”

The creator of the Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies says she is “devastated” that the series is not only canceled but will be removed from the streaming service.

Earlier Friday, Paramount+ canceled several of its original series, including Pink Ladies as well as Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game. The streamer is also taking the series off the platform as a content write-down.

Reacting to the news, creator Annabel Oakes wrote on her Instagram Stories: “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Oakes thanked the “beautiful fans” who have engaged with series and reminded them that “the music will remain even after the show is taken down.”

“People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them,” Oakes continued. “The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down.”

As of now, Paramount Television Studios is still planning to shop Pink Ladies to other broadcasters and streamers.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which is a prequel to the classic movie, premiered on April 6 and ran through the beginning of June. It was was one of a number of series based on Paramount movie IP to debut on the streaming service alongside Fatal Attraction and miniseries The Offer, which told the story of the making of The Godfather. Paramount+ also has upcoming series based on Flashdance, The Italian Job, Love Story and The Parallax View.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies took place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen executive produced for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produced, and Alethea Jones, who directed the pilot plus two other episodes also executive produced. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced via Picturestart and Grace Gilroy serves as producer.