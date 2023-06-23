You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dave’ Season 3 Finale Featuring Rachel McAdams, Drake & Brad Pitt Streaming On YouTube

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 8: WGA Negotiating Committee Scribes Show Resolve After 50-Day Mark
Read the full story

‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Creator Calls Paramount+ Cancelation “A Particularly Brutal Move”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

The creator of the Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies says she is “devastated” that the series is not only canceled but will be removed from the streaming service.

Earlier Friday, Paramount+ canceled several of its original series, including Pink Ladies as well as Star Trek: ProdigyQueen of the Universe and The Game. The streamer is also taking the series off the platform as a content write-down.

Reacting to the news, creator Annabel Oakes wrote on her Instagram Stories: “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Related Story

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies', 'Star Trek: Prodigy', 'The Game' & 'Queen of the Universe' Canceled At Paramount+ As Streamer Pulls Shows From Service & Takes Content Write-Down

Oakes thanked the “beautiful fans” who have engaged with series and reminded them that “the music will remain even after the show is taken down.”

“People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them,” Oakes continued. “The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down.”

As of now, Paramount Television Studios is still planning to shop Pink Ladies to other broadcasters and streamers.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which is a prequel to the classic movie, premiered on April 6 and ran through the beginning of June. It was was one of a number of series based on Paramount movie IP to debut on the streaming service alongside Fatal Attraction and miniseries The Offer, which told the story of the making of The Godfather. Paramount+ also has upcoming series based on Flashdance, The Italian Job, Love Story and The Parallax View.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies took place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen executive produced for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produced, and Alethea Jones, who directed the pilot plus two other episodes also executive produced. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced via Picturestart and Grace Gilroy serves as producer.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad