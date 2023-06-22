Grant Hill & Billy Raftery Jr.’s Point Road Productions Sets Project Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Point Road Productions, led by filmmaker Billy Raftery and NBA legend Grant Hill, unveiled a new slate of projects, including an animated series, a video game and a sports documentary.

Point Road Productions is a full-service production company that also provides gap financing and development funds, and is incubating a slate of high-profile, socially conscious and character-driven documentaries and scripted projects set to launch in Q4 2023 and 2024.

As part of its newest slate, Point Road has optioned Andrew Archer’s Edo Ball, a graphic novel that’s a collection of artwork that integrates modern basketball visuals with traditional Japanese art and aesthetics from the Edo era. They are adapting the IP into an animated series and video game. Talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Point Road is releasing a sports documentary, Nothing But Net, featuring NBA superstar Kevin Garnett and sports television personality Jay Bilas in a meta-cinematic approach, guiding us through Angolan and University of Kansas 5-star basketball recruit Silvio De Sousa’s lived experience as a foreign Black man within the confines of college basketball and the U.S. justice system. Raftery is the director, writer, cinematographer and producer along with executive producers Garnett, Marc Levin, Mike Marangu, Todd Stiefel, John Sloss, Taylor Materne, Josh Foster, Rueben Schatz and Anthony Killough. Cinetic Media is the sales agent.

In addition, Point Road is in production and post on several films including documentary 2 on 5 with director Alrick Brown (Spike Lee’s Little Joints: And of The Son, Sundance winner Kinyarwanda) based on a high school basketball game in racially contentious, small-town Alabama in which two Black players defeated five white players in overtime. Content Cartel is also producing with Point Road.

Previously, Point Road produced The Maestro (Fox), Dr. Fandom (ESPN), With a Kiss (CBS/Turner), Angels in Exile narrated by Charlize Theron (Amazon) and more.