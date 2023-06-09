‘Grand Crew’ Canceled At NBC After 2 Seasons

Grand Crew has been canceled at NBC after two seasons.

The network revealed the news alongside the cancellation of Young Rock after three seasons, while no decision has been made on the future of American Auto. Separately, it picked up single-camera workplace comedy St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, to series.

Starring Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer, Grand Crew hails from writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson. Dan Goor also executive produces.

Grand Crew revolves around a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

Season 2 averaged about 1.2M viewers and a 0.18 rating among the 18-49 demographic, according to live + same-day Nielsen data. That’s a fairly significant dip from the 1.6M average audience and 0.3 rating that the first season drew for the network. The premiere episode was NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock.

The second season premiered in March and its ten episode run ended in April.

It is produced by Universal Television in association with Dr. Goor Productions and P-Jack Industries.