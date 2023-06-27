Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ To Premiere At LA’s Micheaux Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s video game adaptation Gran Turismo is among movies set to debut at the fifth edition of LA’s Micheaux Film Festival (July 10-16).

The Neill Blomkamp-directed movie, which is based on the hit video game and stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou, is also due to have a Q&A at the festival, though precise talent attendance has yet to be confirmed.

In the sports drama a gamer’s skills wins him the chance to become a professional race car driver. The movie will play on the festival’s closing night before rolling out globally from August 9th.

The festival, which honors filmmaker Oscar Micheaux and celebrates diverse cinema, will once again be held at The Culver Theater and Regal Cinemas L.A. Live.

The event will open with the world premiere of My Home Unknown, written and directed by Yaz Canli, and also include the LA premiere of Scrap, written and directed by Vivian Kerr who also stars with Anthony Rapp, and the world premiere of doc Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia, about the effects of gun violence in Philadelphia.

There will also be the LA premieres of A Pretty Good Movie, starring Lea Thompson and John Huertas, Nicole Gomez Fisher’s Good Egg, and the world premiere of Nowhere Men, a Borat-inspired comedy set in the world of community theater.

The program will include a spotlight session on Vida creator Tanya Saracho as well as sessions touching on the ongoing industrial action in Hollywood.

Festival founders Noel Braham and Courtney L Branch stated: “We aspire to create an unparalleled sanctuary where individuals from all walks of life are embraced, acknowledged, and elevated. Our festival dares to defy convention, shattering the limitations imposed upon us, and becoming a catalyst for transformative experiences.”