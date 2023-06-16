Recording Academy Reiterates “Only Human Creators” Eligible For Grammy Awards; Nominee Count Reduced In Four Major Categories

More changes in the Grammy rules: The Recording Academy announced today that the number of nominees in the four top categories (album, song and record of the year, and best new artist) will be reduced to eight for the 2024 awards.

And you’ve got to be human to take home a trophy.

The nominee reduction reverses a 2021 decision that raised the count to 10 per category. The latest change will be in effect for the 66th annual awards scheduled for early 2024. In 2018, the academy increased the nominee count from five to eight.

In another, unrelated move, the Academy addressed the use of artificial intelligence in music, reaffirming that “only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award.” A work that contains no human authorship, the Academy said, is not eligible in any categories. Music that contains some AI material remains eligible, so long as actual human authorship is “meaningful” and significant.

Also today, the Academy announced that two categories – producer of the year, nonclassical, and songwriter of the year, nonclassical – will be added to the all-genre “general” field, allowing all academy voters to cast votes in those categories.

The new rules come just days after the Academy added three new categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards including Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.