Grammy Awards Set Ceremony And Nomination Dates

Grammy
Recording Academy

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with nominations announced Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS beginning at 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The dates were announced today by CBS and the Recording Academy.

The announcement of the dates follows some recent rule changes and clarifications from the Recording Academy, including reducing the number of nominees in the four top categories (album, song and record of the year, and best new artist) from 10 to eight for the 2024 awards. Other recent changes include the addition of three new categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards including Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The Academy also recently addressed the use of artificial intelligence in music, reaffirming that “only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award.” A work that contains no human authorship, the Academy said, is not eligible in any categories. Music that contains some AI material remains eligible, so long as actual human authorship is “meaningful” and significant.

