‘Gotham Knights’ Canceled By CW After One Season

The CW has canceled Gotham Knights after one season.

The DC Comics-based drama was one of three scripted series whose fate had been left in limbo along with Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, which both are being renewed. A total of four existing CW dramas will make it to next season, along with previously renewed All American and Walker.

Gotham Knights has been a respectable ratings performer and, under different circumstances, could’ve made it to a second season but, with the business model of the CW changing under its new ownership, only a handful of highly rated (by CW standards) existing scripted series could make the cut.

“We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways” the CW’s Entertainment President Brad Schwartz said last month about Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming and Gotham Knights.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights was written by the Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams. It picked up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies—Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara)—when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Misha Collins also starred as District Attorney Harvey Dent.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produced alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams served as co-exec producers.

