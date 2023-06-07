‘Good Omens’ 2 Trailer: Michael Sheen & David Tennant Bring Heaven & Hell Together

“I’m back,” proclaims David Tennant’s demon Crowley at the opening of the Season 2 trailer for Good Omens, to which Michael Sheen’s unfazed Aziraphale replies “I see that.”

We’re getting the first look at the long-awaited second season of the Prime Video series ahead of its July 28 premiere.

Aziraphale and Crowley are back after helping to save the world from the Apocalypse to solve a mystery that takes in all of heaven and hell.

When Season 2 premieres late next month, it will be more than four years since the series debut in May 2019.

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (Tennant).

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.



Billed as “a mystery that takes us from before The Beginning, to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day,” Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. In add to Hamm, Doon Mackichan also reprises his role as archangel Michael, along with Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.



Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Check out the trailer above.