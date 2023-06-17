Golf’s PGA And LIV Formally Declare Legal Peace, But Investigations By Others Continue

As expected, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have agreed that they won’t sue each other, ending a long legal battle.

The news arrives today after last week’s blockbuster announcement that the two organizations will merge. Their agreement included a provision that called for all pending litigation between the tour and PIF to be dropped within 10 days.

However, the deal between the two golfing entities doesn’t mean they are free and clear on entanglements.

Earlier on Friday, the New York Times filed a motion to intervene, asserting the public’s right of access to court records. The order will be heard on Aug. 3, 2023. The Times is undoubtedly trying to learn more about the involvement of LIV’s financial backer, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Also interested in that aspect is the U.S. Senate. Earlier this week, they started an investigation, citing that the alliance “raises concerns about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution.” T

Additionally, the U.S. Dept. of Justice is conducting its own antitrust probe of the merger.