Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Cocaine Bear’, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Among Top Winners – Full List

The campy romp Cocaine Bear and buzzy comedy series Only Murders in the Building nabbed four trophies apiece and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer took three at the 23rd annual Golden Trailer Awards, which were handed out Thursday night in Los Angeles. See the full list of winners below.

The Golden Trailers recognize the professionals working behind the scenes to craft trailers and marketing content for new movies, TV series and streaming programs. Actor-comic Missi Pyle hosted the ceremony at the Orpheum downtown.

“Each year seems to set a new bar,” said Monica Brady, who co-founded the awards with her sister Evelyn Brady-Watters. “We’re grateful for this annual opportunity to champion these artists behind the scenes.”

Here are the winners of the 23rd annual Golden Trailer Awards:

Show Winners

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 4 “Legend”, Liosngate, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony, Mocean/Transit

Best Comedy

Cocaine Bear “Higher”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Documentary – Subject

Retrograde: Aftermath Teaser, National Geographic, Transit

Best Documentary – Bio Pic of an Individual

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Apple, Jax

Best Drama

Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

Best Fantasy Adventure

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – New Day, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Horror

Smile “Frighten”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

Women Talking, “Unknown”, UA Releasing, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Babylon, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Best Thriller

Don’t Worry Darling – Chaos, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Video Game Trailer

Hogwarts Legacy: Official Launch Trailer, WB Games, Create Advertising Group

Golden Fleece

Smoking Causes Coughing, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut

Most Original Trailer

Tár, “Time”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Summer 2023 Blockbuster Trailer

Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

Best Teaser

Barbie “Teaser”, Warner Bros. Pictuers, Giaronomo Productions, Inc.

Best Foreign Trailer

RRR “RRRe-Release”, Variance Films, Sequence Creative

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Ted Lasso S3 “Fun”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Succession: Battle Royale, HBO, Create Advertising Group

Non-Show Winners

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, Motive

Best Sound Editing

Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

Best Original Score

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, Motive

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, Motive

Best Faith Based Trailer

Ordinary Angels “Family”, Lionsgate, The Refinery

Best Romance

Past Lives, “Fate”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under US$1.5 million)

Upon Entry, Charades, Zealot

Trashiest Trailer

Holy Shit!, The Playmaker Munich, Good Hands

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Fast X “Ahead”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: TV60 “Dear Son”, Netflix, Rebel

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Air “Future”, Amazon Studios, Major Major

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Retrograde, National Geographic, Transit

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FiIm)

The Woman King “Freedom”, Sony, Trailer Park Group

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Hero, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

MovieSummer, TNT4,

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

See How They Run “Headline Act”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Evil Dead Rise “Click Review”, Warner Bros., Mocean

Best Independent TV Spot

Fear – “Big Movie 15”, Hidden Empire Film Group, Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Gray Man, Netflix, Rogue Planet

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Crimes of the Future, Pain, Neon, GrandSon Creative

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Shotgun Wedding “Untraditional”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “Sound”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Nope: “Choices”, Universal Pictures, Transit

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Polite Society, Focus Features, Buddha Jones

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Champions, Woody, Focus Features, Ignition Creative

Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Andor “Uprising”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Lost Ollie “Dream”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Last Movie Stars “Beautiful”, CNN/HBO Max, Mocean

Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Wednesday “Nero”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Foreign TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a TV/Streaming Series

The Nurse, Netflix, Zealot

Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

1899 Triangles, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

From, Season 2, “Dream”, Epix/MGM+, Zealot

Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Stranger Things 4 “Hype Vol. 2”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Mandalorian S3 “Stronger”, Disney+, AV Squad

Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Only Murders in the Building S2: Click, Hulu, Create Advertising Group

Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

|Ramy S3 “Family”, Hulu, GrandSon

Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Watcher “House”, Netflix, Level Up AV

Best Promo for a OTO Special

Presenting the 2023 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, Sleepy Skunk

Best Promo for a TV Network

Nat Geo Sizzle Brand Anthem “Wonder”, National Geographic, Ultrabland

Best Digital – Action

Top Gun Maverick Aviation Day, Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative

Best Digital – Animation/Family

A Christmas Story “Holiday Classic”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

Best Digital – Comedy

Spirited “Def Not Lip Syncing”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

Best Digital – Drama

Casablanca “80th Anniversary”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure

Avatar: The Way of Water “Journey”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Digital – Horror/Thriller

M3GAN “Getting Hacked” Universal Pictures, The Fabulous Group

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “Hot Ones”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Avatar: The Way of Water “Planet Pandora”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Turning Red, “Boots & Cats”, Disney Pixar, Zealot

Best Comedy/Drama Trailer Byte for a Feature Film

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry ‘Book to Screen’, Entertainment One, Silk Factory

Best Horror/Thriller Trailer Byte for a Feature Film

Barbarian, Disney/20th Century, Intermission Film

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

Cocaine Bear, Digital Campaign, Universal, Project X/AV

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Evil Social Campaign, Paramount+, Paramount+

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

|Stranger Things 4, “Layers 1”, Netflix, Zealot

Best Comedy/Drama Trailer Byte for a TV/Streaming Series

Only Murders in the Building Season 2, “Evidence”, Hulu, Zealot

Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series

Only Murders in the Building Season 2, “Paid Social Campaign”, Hulu, Zealot

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)

Corsage “Corset”, IFC Films, Jump Cut

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)

Everything, Everywhere All At Once | Scene at the Academy, A24, SunnyBoy Entertainment

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special “Guardians of Cheer”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)

A Small Light “In Production”, National Geographic, Nat Geo In-House Team

Best Action Poster

Polite Society “Payoff”, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules “Crowd”, The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

Welcome to Chippendales 3-D Digital Billboard, Hulu, Hulu

Best Comedy Poster

Paint, IFC Films, GrandSon Creative

Best Documentary Poster

Aftershock, Hulu, The Refinery

Best Drama Poster

Sharper “Kaleidoscope”, Apple TV, Ignition Creative

Best Foreign Poster

Kill Boksoon, Date Announcement, Netflix, The Refinery

Best Horror Poster

Swallowed, “Gulp”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Best Independent Poster

Summering, Bleecker Street Media, The Refinery

Best Teaser Poster

Tár, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Thriller Poster

Cocaine Bear “Payoff”, Universal Pictures, AV Print

Best Wildposts

John Wick: Chapter 4 “Illumicade”, Lionsgate, AV Print

Most Original Poster

Don’t Worry Darling, Warner Bros., The Refinery

Best Motion Poster

Peter Pan & Wendy “Marriott Magic”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Muppets Mayhem, Payoff, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

The Hair Tales , Onyx Collective, Onyx Collective

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

The Watchful Eye, Freeform, Freeform

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix, Mocean

Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series

SWARM, Amazon Studios & Prime Video, GrandSon Creative

Best Radio/Audio Spot (for a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

Cocaine Bear “Ursa Coca”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job