Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Cocaine Bear’, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Among Top Winners – Full List

The campy romp Cocaine Bear and buzzy comedy series Only Murders in the Building nabbed four trophies apiece and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer took three at the 23rd annual Golden Trailer Awards, which were handed out Thursday night in Los Angeles. See the full list of winners below.
The Golden Trailers recognize the professionals working behind the scenes to craft trailers and marketing content for new movies, TV series and streaming programs. Actor-comic Missi Pyle hosted the ceremony at the Orpheum downtown.
“Each year seems to set a new bar,” said Monica Brady, who co-founded the awards with her sister Evelyn Brady-Watters. “We’re grateful for this annual opportunity to champion these artists behind the scenes.”
Here are the winners of the 23rd annual Golden Trailer Awards:
Show Winners
Best Action
John Wick: Chapter 4 “Legend”, Liosngate, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony, Mocean/Transit
Best Comedy
Cocaine Bear “Higher”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Documentary – Subject
Retrograde: Aftermath Teaser, National Geographic, Transit
Best Documentary – Bio Pic of an Individual
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Apple, Jax
Best Drama
Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
Best Fantasy Adventure
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – New Day, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Horror
Smile “Frighten”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
Women Talking, “Unknown”, UA Releasing, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Music
Babylon, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Best Thriller
Don’t Worry Darling – Chaos, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Video Game Trailer
Hogwarts Legacy: Official Launch Trailer, WB Games, Create Advertising Group
Golden Fleece
Smoking Causes Coughing, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut
Most Original Trailer
Tár, “Time”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Summer 2023 Blockbuster Trailer
Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
Best Teaser
Barbie “Teaser”, Warner Bros. Pictuers, Giaronomo Productions, Inc.
Best Foreign Trailer
RRR “RRRe-Release”, Variance Films, Sequence Creative
Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Ted Lasso S3 “Fun”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Succession: Battle Royale, HBO, Create Advertising Group
Non-Show Winners
The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, Motive
Best Sound Editing
Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
Best Original Score
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, Motive
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, Motive
Best Faith Based Trailer
Ordinary Angels “Family”, Lionsgate, The Refinery
Best Romance
Past Lives, “Fate”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under US$1.5 million)
Upon Entry, Charades, Zealot
Trashiest Trailer
Holy Shit!, The Playmaker Munich, Good Hands
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Fast X “Ahead”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: TV60 “Dear Son”, Netflix, Rebel
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Air “Future”, Amazon Studios, Major Major
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Retrograde, National Geographic, Transit
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FiIm)
The Woman King “Freedom”, Sony, Trailer Park Group
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Hero, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
MovieSummer, TNT4,
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
See How They Run “Headline Act”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Evil Dead Rise “Click Review”, Warner Bros., Mocean
Best Independent TV Spot
Fear – “Big Movie 15”, Hidden Empire Film Group, Heart Sleeve Creative
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Gray Man, Netflix, Rogue Planet
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Crimes of the Future, Pain, Neon, GrandSon Creative
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Shotgun Wedding “Untraditional”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “Sound”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Nope: “Choices”, Universal Pictures, Transit
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Polite Society, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Champions, Woody, Focus Features, Ignition Creative
Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Andor “Uprising”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Lost Ollie “Dream”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Last Movie Stars “Beautiful”, CNN/HBO Max, Mocean
Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Wednesday “Nero”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Best Foreign TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a TV/Streaming Series
The Nurse, Netflix, Zealot
Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
1899 Triangles, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
From, Season 2, “Dream”, Epix/MGM+, Zealot
Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Stranger Things 4 “Hype Vol. 2”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Mandalorian S3 “Stronger”, Disney+, AV Squad
Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Only Murders in the Building S2: Click, Hulu, Create Advertising Group
Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
|Ramy S3 “Family”, Hulu, GrandSon
Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
The Watcher “House”, Netflix, Level Up AV
Best Promo for a OTO Special
Presenting the 2023 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, Sleepy Skunk
Best Promo for a TV Network
Nat Geo Sizzle Brand Anthem “Wonder”, National Geographic, Ultrabland
Best Digital – Action
Top Gun Maverick Aviation Day, Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative
Best Digital – Animation/Family
A Christmas Story “Holiday Classic”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative
Best Digital – Comedy
Spirited “Def Not Lip Syncing”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
Best Digital – Drama
Casablanca “80th Anniversary”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative
Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure
Avatar: The Way of Water “Journey”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Digital – Horror/Thriller
M3GAN “Getting Hacked” Universal Pictures, The Fabulous Group
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “Hot Ones”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Avatar: The Way of Water “Planet Pandora”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene
Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Turning Red, “Boots & Cats”, Disney Pixar, Zealot
Best Comedy/Drama Trailer Byte for a Feature Film
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry ‘Book to Screen’, Entertainment One, Silk Factory
Best Horror/Thriller Trailer Byte for a Feature Film
Barbarian, Disney/20th Century, Intermission Film
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
Cocaine Bear, Digital Campaign, Universal, Project X/AV
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
Evil Social Campaign, Paramount+, Paramount+
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
|Stranger Things 4, “Layers 1”, Netflix, Zealot
Best Comedy/Drama Trailer Byte for a TV/Streaming Series
Only Murders in the Building Season 2, “Evidence”, Hulu, Zealot
Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series
Only Murders in the Building Season 2, “Paid Social Campaign”, Hulu, Zealot
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)
Corsage “Corset”, IFC Films, Jump Cut
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)
Everything, Everywhere All At Once | Scene at the Academy, A24, SunnyBoy Entertainment
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special “Guardians of Cheer”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)
A Small Light “In Production”, National Geographic, Nat Geo In-House Team
Best Action Poster
Polite Society “Payoff”, Focus Features, AV Print
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules “Crowd”, The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Welcome to Chippendales 3-D Digital Billboard, Hulu, Hulu
Best Comedy Poster
Paint, IFC Films, GrandSon Creative
Best Documentary Poster
Aftershock, Hulu, The Refinery
Best Drama Poster
Sharper “Kaleidoscope”, Apple TV, Ignition Creative
Best Foreign Poster
Kill Boksoon, Date Announcement, Netflix, The Refinery
Best Horror Poster
Swallowed, “Gulp”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper
Best Independent Poster
Summering, Bleecker Street Media, The Refinery
Best Teaser Poster
Tár, Focus Features, AV Print
Best Thriller Poster
Cocaine Bear “Payoff”, Universal Pictures, AV Print
Best Wildposts
John Wick: Chapter 4 “Illumicade”, Lionsgate, AV Print
Most Original Poster
Don’t Worry Darling, Warner Bros., The Refinery
Best Motion Poster
Peter Pan & Wendy “Marriott Magic”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Muppets Mayhem, Payoff, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative
Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
The Hair Tales , Onyx Collective, Onyx Collective
Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
The Watchful Eye, Freeform, Freeform
Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix, Mocean
Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series
SWARM, Amazon Studios & Prime Video, GrandSon Creative
Best Radio/Audio Spot (for a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Cocaine Bear “Ursa Coca”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.