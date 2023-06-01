Glenn Farr Dies: Oscar-Winning Editor On ‘The Right Stuff’ Was 77

Glenn Farr, whose work on The Right Stuff won the 1984 Academy Award for editing, died May 25 at Cedars Sinai from complications from a brain tumor, according to several friends’ Facebook posts. He was 77.

Farr brought his touch to Philip Kaufman’s The Right Stuff. He shared the win with fellow editors Lisa Fruchtman, Tom Rolf, Stephen A. Rotter and Douglas Stewart.

“This is truly a beautiful, wonderful moment for each one of us,” Farr said in his Oscar acceptance speech. “We are privileged to be a part of it and the experience will long live in our hearts. We must thank our marvelous, beautiful director — we love you Phil Kaufman — for his leadership and dedication and the vision he gave to us.” Farr also offered a thank you to all assistant and contributing editors that worked on the film.

Farr’s editing resume included Garry Marshall’s Nothing in Common, Anne Bancroft’s Fatso, and Real Men, among many other films in the 1980s and 1990s. He also edited more than 30 episodes of the CBS television series “The Mentalist.”

He is survived by two daughters.