Watch: Lewis Capaldi Emotionally Thanks Glastonbury Crowd For Helping Him With Song As He Struggled With Tourette’s

UK chart-topper Lewis Capaldi emotionally thanked the Glastonbury crowd for helping him through his last number after he struggled with Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi was a Saturday headliner on the Festival’s Pyramid Stage where he performed a string of hits, but was forced to cut his set short as he battled with his voice.

His last number was his biggest hit Someone You Loved, but as his voice broke, the huge crowd took over.

The Glastonbury crowd support Lewis Capaldi through his set as he tells them he’ll be taking another ‘wee break’https://t.co/Dt83q16BXQpic.twitter.com/QiTaNwY3XI — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 25, 2023

On Twitter, writer Sarah Phelps wrote:

“Lewis Capaldi being held aloft by the crowd as his tics overwhelmed him is massive, so important. really beautiful. Nobody would have got that a few years ago, would they? this love, care, kindness, understanding, this matters so much. We inch forward, we do, despite all.”

Capaldi, who had taken a break to rest and prepare for Glastonbury said afterwards he plans to take the rest of the year off, in hope of recovering from his mental health struggles.

He said: “I recently took three weeks off just because I have been non-stop since the start of the year and I wanted to have a wee break for my head and my mental health.

“I wanted to come back and to do Glastonbury because it is so incredible, so I just wanted to thank you all for coming and watching us.

“I was s**t-scared but you really made me feel at ease.”

He continued: “I am really sorry and I hope (Glastonbury organiser Emily) Eavis will have me back on because this has been a f*****g s**t show.

“It genuinely means a lot for me to be here. If I never get to be here again, this has been enough.”

Capaldi’s recent Netflix documentary documented how his personal anxiety has increased as his career has soared.