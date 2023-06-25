Glastonbury Star Demands BBC Remove Performance Footage Following Abuse From Viewers

The BBC has removed from its platforms footage of a Glastonbury musician who complained of the abuse she received following her performance.

Billy Nomates – real name Tor Maries – appeared on the Park Stage yesterday at the Festival, during which her the avant-garde artist’s slot incorporated different elements of free jazz and ‘noise music’.

While she has a huge fanbase, vocal critics on social media were quick to slam the performance, leaving the artist so cross she demanded the BBC remove its footage of her performance, and also announced that she would be giving up performing at the end of her summer tour.

In a statement, the singer said: “The level of personal abuse on @bbc6music socials for goin to work today is insane [sic].

“I’ve asked for all footage to be removed. I know it’s not for everyone what I do.”

“I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much.

“There will be no more shows after this summer.

“You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

The BBC later confirmed that it had acceded to the musician’s request and pulled its footage of her performance from its 6 Music social media site, where it had been posted.

A spokesperson said: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”