‘Glamorous’ Trailer: First Footage Of Miss Benny & Kim Cattrall In Netflix LGBTQ+ Series

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Glamorous, its upcoming series starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall.

Created by Jordon Nardino, Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Cast also includes Zane Phillips as Chad, Jade Payton as Venetia, Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben, Ayesha Harris as Britt and Graham Parkhurst as Parker.

Glamorous is created and executive produced by Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, Smash), with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Glamorous premieres June 22 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.