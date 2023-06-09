Six ‘Gladiator 2’ Crewmembers Injured In Stunt Accident On Set

An accident during a planned stunt on the Morocco set of Paramount’s Gladiator sequel has left six crew members with non-life-threatening burn injuries, the studio confirmed Friday.

There were no details of how the reported fire stunt, which took place June 7, went sideways. We hear that four of the six crew members remain in the hospital, where they continue to get treatment and are in stable condition.

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” a Paramount spokesperson said. “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment. The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

The UK’s Sun first reported the news as an explosion, but we hear it was a planned stunt. The Sun reports included “onlookers speculating that a gas pipe on the set may have ruptured.” It also noted that the production is in Ouarzazate, where temperatures can routinely hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cast of the Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator sequel includes Paul Mescal in the titular role along with Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen. Nielsen is reprising her role as Lucilla from the first Oscar-winning film, which starred Russell Crowe. Also starring in the sequel is May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas and Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Emperor Geta.

David Scarpa wrote the script, which follows the events of the 2000 DreamWorks co-production blockbuster, which grossed more than $460 million at the global box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Paramount has set a November 22, 2024 release date for the untitled sequel.