Giancarlo Esposito Joins Radio Silence’s Secret Monster Movie At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast of in Radio Silence’s Untitled Monster thriller at Universal. He joins Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, and Will Catlett./

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will helm the project, with Scream producer Chad Villella serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment. The script was written by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

The film is set to bow April 19, 2024. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Tripp Vinson will produce as well with Radio Silence and Project X, who are coming off the huge success of Scream VI, which Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett directed, Project X produced and Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced. Co-written by Project X’s Vanderbilt, the film set a franchise-record opening at the global box office and has grossed $162.6 million globally. The teams also collaborated on 2022’s Scream, which reinvigorated the 25-year-old franchise.

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Jacqueline Garell, and Kelly Cannon are overseeing the project on behalf of the Studio.

Esposito is coming off playing his Emmy-nominated role of Gus Fring in the final season of Better Call Saul. He was also recently seen reprising his role of Moff Gideon Disney’s The Mandalorian, which just wrapped its third season.

Next up he is voicing characters in the Russo Brothers Electric State as well as Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

He is repped by is repped by Josh Kesselman of Sugar23, CAA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and imPRint.