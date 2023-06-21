Geraldo Rivera Says He’s Off Fox News’ “The Five”

Geraldo Rivera said that he’s off Fox News’ panel show The Five, with his last appearance scheduled for next week.

Rivera had been one of the rotating co-hosts on the show, often serving as the voice of the left against other panelists on the right.

He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that it was “official”: “I’m off The Five. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Five is the top rated show on cable news and is built on vigorous and sometimes heated arguments between its hosts. In early May, Rivera wrote that two scheduled appearances had been canceled. “I’m sure there’s a good reason,” he wrote. After Tucker Carlson’s show was dropped by the network, Rivera had publicly criticized the former star Fox host for his coverage of January 6th. “I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullshit,'” Rivera wrote on Twitter.

Rivera was among the rotating series of hosts from the left who filled the seat after the departure of Juan Williams in 2021. Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. also have been in the rotation.

More to come.