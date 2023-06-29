Geraldo Rivera Says He’s “Been Fired From ‘The Five'” And Has Quit Fox News

Geraldo Rivera said in a Twitter message that he has been fired from The Five and is leaving Fox News.

“I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five and as a result of that, I quit Fox,” he said.

Rivera said he would have more to say on Fox & Friends on Friday morning.

Rivera had been among the rotating series of panelists to fill the liberal seat on The Five, which is the most-watched show on cable news.

Last week, Rivera told the AP that he quit The Five “because there was “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes.” Rivera sparred on the show with Greg Gutfeld, whose show Gutfeld! is being moved into a primetime berth next month. On Twitter last week, Rivera said that his final appearances would be on Thursday and Friday, and that he was still undecided as to his future at the network. But Harold Ford Jr. was in the liberal seat on the show on Thursday. A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rivera made the announcement in a video from a boat on Jones Inlet, and quickly picked up by Mediaite and other outlets.

Rivera has been with the network since 2001 and has served as correspondent at large.