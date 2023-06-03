You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
George Clooney MGM Movie ‘The Boys In The Boat’ Sets Christmas Day Voyage

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the George Clooney directed MGM title, The Boys in the Boat, is set to hit theaters on Monday, Dec. 25, as a wide release.

The studio, I understand, were ecstatic over the test scores and landed on the pic’s release date in an effort to grab families. Pic is based on Daniel James Brown’s #1 New York Times non-fiction bestseller about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team who competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. Cast includes Joel Edgerton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler. Mark L. Smith adapted Brown’s book for the screen. Clooney also produces with Grant Heslov and Donna Gigliotti. MGM produces with Clooney’s Smoke House Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

Unlike last Christmas, when many were avoiding Avatar: The Way of Water, there’s a ton opening this holiday season. On Dec. 20, there’s the big holiday tentpole in Warner Bros/DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. December 22, Friday, brings Sony’s Ghostbusters sequel and Universal/Illumination’s Migration. Christmas Day there’s the Warner Bros. feature take of Broadway musical, The Color Purple.

