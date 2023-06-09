GB News Presenter Anne Diamond Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

GB News presenter Anne Diamond has revealed she has been battling breast cancer for the past few months.

Diamond told GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight that she found out the news on the same day she was told she would be receiving an OBE for her campaigning work.

She last presented her GB News weekend breakfast show on January 1 and will return to work on Saturday.

“I haven’t been on a world cruise which is what I know social media has been saying,” she added. “It’s been a fight against breast cancer. It’s been a long journey. Five months later I’m not at the end but I’m through it enough to come back to work.”

Fighting back tears, Diamond said she is “still going through it” and revealed she had a full mastectomy consisting of a nine-hour operation, along with weeks of radiotherapy. “This is the first time I’ve talked about it,” she added.

The 68-year-old presents GB News weekend breakfast with Stephen Dixon and is a former Good Morning Britain and Good Morning with Anne and Nick host.

She was awarded the OBE for services to children’s health following decades-long campaigning for research into cot death. This came after her third son Sebastian died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 1991. The Back to Sleep campaign has been credited with a significant fall in cot deaths.

Receiving the OBE news on the same day as her cancer diagnosis, Diamond said it took her back to her Catholic upbringing. “You’re often taught that if something good happens to you, something bad happens, to slap you back“, she added.