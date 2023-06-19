You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Gayle King Razzes Tony Dukoupil For Monday Absence On ‘CBS Mornings’: “I Hope Tony Is Celebrating His Juneteenth Holiday”

CBS Mornings

Tony Dukoupil, your absence on Juneteenth did not go unnoticed on Monday’s installment of CBS Mornings.

The no f–ks to give Gayle King made playful mention of that the fact that all of the Black anchors – meaning herself, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers — were working on the federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Dukoupil, however, was MIA.

“Is it lost on anybody that the only white guy at the table is off today to celebrate Juneteenth, and we are still here,” King quipped on the air. “Glad to be here. I hope Tony is celebrating his Juneteenth holiday! Welcome to CBS Mornings!”

Burleson and Duthiers burst out laughing.

Seemingly aware that it may look like they’re frustrated by their co-anchor’s absence, Burleson quickly noted, “Tony, we love you.”

“We do,” added King.

Dokoupil has been co-anchoring the morning program since 2019. Burleson joined two years later. King’s been there since 2011.

CBS Mornings changed its name in 2021 from CBS This Morning as a way to refresh the program.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed it into law.

