Gavin Newsom Vs. Sean Hannity On Ron DeSantis, Homeless Crisis & More

It was contentious yet cordial. Both parties were assertive but didn’t shout (well, maybe a little). Yes, there was some talking over each other as California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down with Sean Hannity for an interview on Fox News’ Hannity, but it was almost a respite from the daily yelling heads on cable news.

That said, the juiciest portion of the hour came in the last block, when Hannity asked the Democratic statesman about his GOP foil, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Their bicoastal feud has escalated in recent weeks as the red Sunshine State enacts “anti-woke” legislation and the blue Golden State struggles with societal problems like homelessness and population.

Then there was that dust-up over DeSantis flying migrants from Florida to Sacramento, which Newsom likened to kidnapping.

Watch a portion of the interview from Newsom’s Sacramento statehouse below.

Leading into the DeSantis questioning, Hannity told Newsom he wants to set up “The Great Debates,” which he would moderate and would feature “the best, brightest leading conservative minds and some of the best, brightest left-wing minds, or liberal minds — I put you in that category.”

“Love it,” Newsom said.

Hannity continued: “And the first one I want to do is with you and Gov. DeSantis.” Said Newsom: “Great. I’ve offered it. I’ve been trying to debate him for years.”

Hannity said the format would be him saying one word — “economy,” for example — and letting the leaders go for a minute each.

“We can talk about his zest for demonization, we can talk about his assault on free enterprise.”

During a pretty testy back-and-forth on relocating migrants to “liberal enclaves” like Martha’s Vineyard and the “sanctuary state” of California, Hannity and Newsom traded party talking points about whataboutisms on the issue.

On another hot topic, Newsom admitted that his 2008 “10-year plan” to battle homelessness in California hasn’t worked. When Hannity asked why, the governor cited soaring home prices and rents, miles of regulatory red tape and NIMBYism.

“This state has not made progress in the last two decades as it relates to homelessness because housing costs are too high, our regulatory thickets are too problematic, localism has been too impactful – meaning people locally are pushing back against new housing starts and construction,” Newsom said.

He added, however: “I’ve been here four years. I can’t make up for the fact that in 2005 we had a historic number of homeless under a Republican administration.” The governor then was one Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hannity clapped back by noting that the Golden State reports more than 170,000 homeless people — which Newsom called “disgraceful” — vs. Florida, which has roughly 26,000. This despite “similar weather,” added Hannity, who noted that he has lived in both states.

“The dynamics are very different,” Newsom. “That said, we own this, Sean. I’m not here defending this.” He also vowed to “hold cities and counties accountable” and added, “The difference between me and most politicians is, I own this. I take responsibility. This is personal to me. I love this state.”

The rest of Hannity’s interview with Newsom will air later this week. Here’s about a half-hour what was on Hannity tonight: