Gavin Newsom, Who Has Blasted Fox News For Its Gun Violence Coverage, Will Sit Down For Sean Hannity Interview After 28th Amendment Proposal

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom at a briefing in January following the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will sit down for an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, on the heels of Newsom’s proposal for a 28th Amendment to the Constitution to address gun safety.

Newsom has been a Fox News critic, including of their coverage of gun issues and mass shootings.

The interview will air on June 12, Monday, and will take place at the California governor’s mansion in Sacramento.

On Thursday, Newsom proposed a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, mandate universal background checks, create a “reasonable” waiting period for gun purchases and ban the civilian purchase of assault weapons.

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis.



The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction.



The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact:



1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

“It ensures NRA-owned politicians can never strip those protections away,” Newsom said in a Twitter video announcing the proposal.

Fox News said that other topics to be discussed include immigration, the economy, and the 2024 presidential election. This will be Newsom’s first interview with the network since 2010.

In January, following the mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA, Newsom said that Fox “is a disgrace what they do.” He then said that his comments would get played on the network, “and then I have 22 new clips trying to attack me to shut me up. And it’s a warning to every other politician that won’t call out their primetime lineup. It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace what these people say every single night. Their xenophobia. They racial priming. What they have done to perpetuate crime and violence in his country by scapegoating, and by not doing a damn thing about gun safety for decades.”