Gaumont Centralizes Animation & Family Division In Europe, Promotes Terry Kalagian

EXCLUSIVE: Gaumont, the production company behind Netflix’s Narcos and Apple TV+’s Stillwater, is making changes to its animation, kids and family division.

The company is centralizing its division in Europe and has promoted Terry Kalagian to President, Global Animation, Kids & Family. Kalagian will be based in Paris and report to Vice CEO Christophe Riandee.

The company’s kids slate includes Do, Re & Mi, which features Kristen Bell for Amazon and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles for Netflix.

Kalagian was previously EVP, Creative Content and based in LA, reporting to President of Gaumont U.S. Nicolas Atlan. Atlan, who formerly headed up the animation division before taking on his new role in 2020, continues to oversee all scripted operations in North America, Latin America and Spain.

In her new role, Kalagian will oversee the global operations of the Gaumont animation division, which will also maintain a US presence developing and producing content.

“Terry has been a brilliant executive at Gaumont for many years and we are thrilled to promote her to lead our global animation division from Paris. Her relationships to talent, broadcasters and internal teams has proven to be an invaluable asset to the company. Combined with our strategic push on animated TV shows and films, this new direction will enable Gaumont to expand its theatrical portfolio and offer compelling family entertainment to audiences on every screen, worldwide,” said Riandee.

“I’m thankful to Nicolas [Atlan], my partner and accomplice in all things entertainment, for giving me the opportunity to join him on this amazing journey we have had together at Gaumont. As the animation market has shifted, we must refocus to where the business is, which is international. While I’m more than sad to have to part with my scripted drama team, I’m excited about the challenge, ready to seize the opportunity and grateful to Christophe and Sidonie for their trust,” added Kalagian.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Terry for over two decades, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for her as she embarks on this new, incredibly deserving journey. While I’ll deeply miss having her as my partner here in the Los Angeles office, I’m eagerly anticipating the remarkable acheivements she and her team will undoubtedly accomplish in Paris,” added Atlan.