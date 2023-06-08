Gaumont Animation & Studio 100 Media Strike First-Look Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Gaumont Animation, the company behind series including Kristen Bell’s Do, Re & Mi, has struck a first-look deal with Maya The Bee producer Studio 100 Media.

The two companies will co-produce and distribute a slate of animated, kids and family TV series and films.

The first series that the two companies will work on is animated series Ash in collaboration with Bigchild Entertainment.

It comes after Gaumont, which is behind live-action series such as Netflix’s Narcos, reorganized its animation team under the leadership of Terry Kalagian.

Studio 100 Media is an international producer behind Vic the Viking and Heidi and Mia and operates a slew of studios including New York-based Little Airplane Productions.

Tiny Head, an animated co-production between Gaumont Animation and Cloudco Entertainment is one of the first projects which will benefit from the newly formed partnership and Studio 100 Media’s distribution arm.

“We are thrilled to embark on this global partnership with Studio 100 Media,” said Terry Kalagian, President Global Animation, Kids & Family. “By combining our strengths and leveraging our collective experience, we are poised to deliver compelling and high-quality animated content that resonates with audiences across the globe.”

“Our collective experience and strengths will garner exceptional opportunities to create powerful diverse series and films that will inspire and captivate viewers worldwide. This collaboration opens new avenues for creative synergies, and we are delighted to enter into this groundbreaking partnership with Gaumont,” added Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media.